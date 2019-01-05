Norwich v Portsmouth: How can fans watch game live in UK? Which countries is the FA Cup clash being shown in?   

Have your say

Pompey travel to Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The third-round tie has been moved back to a 5.30pm kick-off after being selected for international broadcast.

Pompey travel to Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues’ comprehensive 4-0 victory over Maidenhead in the opening stage of the competition was shown live on BT Sport, while their 1-0 win at Rochdale last month was also televised overseas.

READ MORE: Heat’s off Portsmouth and on Norwich in FA Cup showdown

And members of the Fratton faithful who aren’t making the trip to Carrow Road need not fear.

They have the opportunity of watching the game from the comfort of their own home.

Here's how fans can watch the game in the UK

British bookmakers Bet365 will be showing the game live on iPhone, iPad or Android devices but there are a few requirements needed to be able to watch it on the company’s app.

READ MORE: Portsmouth young gun ready for big FA Cup moment at Norwich

You need a funded account with the firm or to have placed a bet in the 24 hours prior to kick-off.

A good WiFi of 3G connection will also be required.



Which countries is the game being shown?

Pompey will receive a £50,000 broadcast fee for the tie.

If you’re a Blues supporter living in any of these countries, you can watch the clash on on these channels...

Austria – DAZN

Bosnia and Herzegovina – SportKlub 5 Serbia

Canada – Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now

China – PPTV Sport China

Croatia – Sportklub 5 Croatia

Cyprus – Cytavision Sports 6

Czech Republic – DIGI GO

Denmark – Viaplay Denmark

Finland – Viaplay Finland

Germany – DAZN

International – Bet365

Macedonia – SportKlub 5 Serbia

Malta – TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Montenegro – SportKlub 5 Serbia

Norway – Viaplay Norway

Serbia – SportKlub 5 Serbia

Slovakia – DIGI GO

Slovenia – SportKlub 5 Slovenia

Switzerland – DAZN

United States – ESPN+

Note: Pompey’s trip to Norwich kicks off at 5.30pm GMT, so check correct time in your respective country.