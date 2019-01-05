Norwich v Portsmouth: How can fans watch game live in UK? Which countries is the FA Cup clash being shown in?   

Pompey travel to Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday.
The third-round tie has been moved back to a 5.30pm kick-off after being selected for international broadcast.
The Blues’ comprehensive 4-0 victory over Maidenhead in the opening stage of the competition was shown live on BT Sport, while their 1-0 win at Rochdale last month was also televised overseas.
And members of the Fratton faithful who aren’t making the trip to Carrow Road need not fear.
They have the opportunity of watching the game from the comfort of their own home.
Here's how fans can watch the game in the UK
British bookmakers Bet365 will be showing the game live on iPhone, iPad or Android devices but there are a few requirements needed to be able to watch it on the company’s app.
You need a funded account with the firm or to have placed a bet in the 24 hours prior to kick-off.
A good WiFi of 3G connection will also be required.
Which countries is the game being shown?
Pompey will receive a £50,000 broadcast fee for the tie.
If you’re a Blues supporter living in any of these countries, you can watch the clash on on these channels...
Austria – DAZN
Bosnia and Herzegovina – SportKlub 5 Serbia
Canada – Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now
China – PPTV Sport China
Croatia – Sportklub 5 Croatia
Cyprus – Cytavision Sports 6
Czech Republic – DIGI GO
Denmark – Viaplay Denmark
Finland – Viaplay Finland
Germany – DAZN
International – Bet365
Macedonia – SportKlub 5 Serbia
Malta – TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Montenegro – SportKlub 5 Serbia
Norway – Viaplay Norway
Serbia – SportKlub 5 Serbia
Slovakia – DIGI GO
Slovenia – SportKlub 5 Slovenia
Switzerland – DAZN
United States – ESPN+
Note: Pompey’s trip to Norwich kicks off at 5.30pm GMT, so check correct time in your respective country.