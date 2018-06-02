NOSTALGIA: Armfield's Pompey memories

With the loss of Jimmy Armfield, the former Blackpool and England full-back, we see the loss of not only one of the greats in football from a time now long gone but also the departure of yet another of the 1966 World Cup squad.

Jimmy made his debut for Blackpool at Fratton Park in December 1954 where they went down 3-0.

Jimmy once said: 'That league debut at Fratton Park was not, I fear, a very conspicuous one for me.

'I found myself up against Gordon Dale, a very clever and strong winger with plenty of experience. He was far too good and we lost 3–0.

'Gordon really gave me the run-around, and I realised just how much I had to learn.

'They were a very good team in those days and they scored a goal in about the first two minutes -– and I hadn't touched the ball. We were three down after 15 minutes.’

He must have learnt very quickly as he went on to play 569 games for Blackpool and won 43 caps for England. He skippered England 15 times.