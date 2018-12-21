Nottingham Forest midfielder is a serious Portsmouth target 

Have your say

Ryan Yates is a serious target for Pompey.

The News understands that Kenny Jackett is keen to bring in the Nottingham Forest midfielder on loan when the transfer window opens next month.

Ryan Yates. Picture: Mike Egerton/ PA Images

That’s despite the Blues boss insisting there was ‘nothing’ in reports linking Yates to Fratton Park on two separate occasions.

Speculation has been mounting that Pompey are interested in signing the £500,000-rated man, with a possible loan deal in the offing.

Aitor Karanka confirmed the Blues have enquired about the availability of the 21-year-old on Thursday.

The Forest manager has insisted, however, that his club are weighing up their options on where to send Yates to enhance his development.

Rotherham United are also rumoured to be potential suitors.

Yates has had to watch on from the sidelines as Forest continue their Championship play-off push.

He's made just a solitary first-team appearance in the Carabao Cup and has been restricted to under-23s football.

Yates spent the second half of last term on loan at Scunthorpe, featuring in both legs of their League One play-off semi-final defeat to Rotherham.

The Blues were first linked to the Lincoln-born talent last summer and reportedly had a bid rejected for him.

Jackett is certainly an admirer of the youngster and feels he can bolster Pompey’s League One title charge.

Jake Wigley also worked with the ex-Notts County loanee at the City Ground before he moved to Fratton Park in July.

The first-team coach has previously told The News that he wants to use his Forest roots to help out the Blues.