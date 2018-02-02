Nowhere to be seen: The players 'linked' with Pompey during the January transfer window

Have your say

Pompey completed four signings during the January transfer window.

Wolves loanees Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes, versatile Spurs ace Anton Walkes and goalkeeper Stephen Henderson all moved to Fratton Park on loan.

Oldham's Craig Davies was 'linked' with Pompey in January. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile, Kyle Bennett, Milan Lalkovic and Curtis Main departed by mutual consent and Damien McCrory's loan from Burton came to a close.

However, a few other rumours which failed to come to fruition were floated around social media and online during the transfer window.

