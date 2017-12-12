O’Keefe: I’m up for Pompey’s midfield scrap

Stuart O’Keefe is determined to triumph in the midfield scrap which drives on Pompey.

The Blues have won six of their past seven matches in all competitions to sit seventh in the League One table.

At the heart of that fine form has been the battle between trio O’Keefe, Danny Rose and Ben Close for two starting spots.

The Cardiff loanee had initially been elbowed out of the side by a one-match suspension, allowing a rejuvenated Rose back in.

He earned a recall when a niggling thigh injury then claimed in-form Close.

In the subsequent two matches, O’Keefe netted in the Checkatrade Trophy against Northampton and claimed another at Charlton – both matches ending in victories.

The two holding-midfield spots are clearly proving competitive, much to the Blues’ benefit.

O’Keefe said: ‘I think the gaffer has touched upon it, if you want to achieve anything you need that squad, you need that edge, you need that competition all over the field because it only gets the best out of people.

‘I’ve obviously had to wait my time after getting suspended and the boys have done really well and had some good results.

‘Ben is injured now and I’ve come in and got two good results, that’s just football, you always have to be ready, it’s a long season.

‘I know what happens, everyone’s going to be needed, you have to be together if we are going to break into the top six.

‘I was suspended and we then had a great win at Blackpool. I’m not going to complain about it, not going to moan, you’ve just got to get on with it.

‘If you are going to sulk then you’re not helping anyone, especially yourself.

‘Get on with it because you are going to be needed at some point as it’s a very long season and the games come thick and fast, especially over Christmas.

‘Everyone wants to play, but injuries and suspensions are part and parcel of football, especially at this level, so it is what it is.

‘I’m not going to be complaining, it’s just about keeping your head right and making sure you are ready.’