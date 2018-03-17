Oldham 0 Pompey 2: they said what?

Have your say

POMPEY won 2-0 in their League One match at Oldham this afternoon.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the Blues’ victory.

Pompey's Brett Pitman celebrates after scoring his second goal in their 2-0 win at Oldham. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Kenny Jackett – Pompey manager

It was testing for us and the players so we’re very pleased to come away with the win.

In the second half we could have won it by more.

The ref couldn’t see the (pitch) lines and wanted them cleared.

You could clear them in a five or 10-minute period, but if it had continued in those circumstances it would have been difficult to play.

But we came through it without an excellent result and clean sheet.

Brett Pitman

I have never played in conditions like this before. It was very difficult to see at times.

We were desperate for the game not to be called off with our lead, but the opposition weren’t that keen.

But we deserved it, we played well and put a lot of effort and now we must move on from here.

Neil Allen - The News’ chief sports reporter

Pompey triumphed in the snow for a victory they thoroughly deserved.

Such was the Blues’ dominance that only the snow would have prevented them from holding onto their lead.

There was a nine-minute delay but the match continued and an outstanding tam defensive display earned them the points.

Crucially, it was a first clean sheet in 16, a long time coming.

Jordan Cross - Pompey reporter

Pompey stood strong in the snow to record a hard-earned and deserved victory.

The two key factors to the three points were the clinical finishing of Brett Pitman and the stoicism of the Blues’ defensive play.

After 15 games without a clean sheet that ensured a well-deserved shut out as Christian Burgess was left out of the team.

It’s a win which gave the 767 hardy travelling Blues fans something to smile back, as they faced a testing journey home from the north west.