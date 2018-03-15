Oldham v Pompey: early team news

Have your say

Brett Pitman will return for Pompey's trip to Oldham on Saturday.

The striker has missed the Blues' past three game after limping off with a hamstring injury in the 3-1 defeat at Southend last month.

However, Kenny Jackett confirmed Pitman has trained all week and is in line to face the Latics.

The Pompey boss said: 'He has trained this week and will be there or thereabouts for Saturday, which is good news for us.

'We're happy he is 100 per cent.'

However, Gareth Evans and Oli Hawkins (both hamstring) remain sidelined for the visit to Boundary Park, while Stuart O'Keefe (groin) is closing in on his return.

Danny Rose (broken leg) continues his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Nathan Thompson will serve the last match of a four-game suspension, after he was sent off against Southend.