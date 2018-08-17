Oli Hawkins backed to hit Portsmouth goal trail 

Have your say

Joe Gallen has backed Oli Hawkins to hit the goal trail for Pompey.

The striker is yet to get off the mark from three appearances this season.

Oli Hawkins has been backed to break his goal duck this season. Picture: Joe Pepler

In last week's 2-1 victory at Blackpool, Hawkins had two gilt-edged chances to score but missed both.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge marksman also wasted a plethora of opportunities in the Blues' pre-season win at Swindon – although he did score in that game.

Hawkins could again spearhead the Blues’ attack against Oxford United tomorrow, after being dropped to the bench against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Gallen is confident Hawkins will break his goal duck sooner rather than later.

And despite the 26-year-old missing chances at Bloomfield Road, Pompey's assistant boss has been impressed by the positions Hawkins has been getting himself into.

Gallen said: 'In pre-season at Swindon, Oli was excellent. His past two games he has started, he's played very well.

'He'll need a goal somewhere along the line and I would back him to score.

'Once one goes in then he can get on a run and really do very well for himself and for us.

'He'll need one to go in somewhere along the line and then things will click into place.

'But the fact he gets so many chances is the best thing.

'You can be a great finisher but if you don't get any chances in a match then that's irrelevant.

'Oli just plays the game all the time.

'His finishing is better than what he showed at Blackpool.

'I believe Oli can get enough goals – I really do.'