Have your say

Omar Bogle is a doubt for Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy semi-final against Bury.

However, Nathan Thompson is available for selection following his recovery from a knee injury.

On-loan Cardiff striker Bogle has a tight hamstring, with the club awaiting news on the extent of the problem following a scan.

The front man was substituted on 84 minutes against Barnsley on Saturday.

He is yet to play a full 90 minutes for Kenny Jackett’s side, with the manager earlier this month expressing concerns about his fitness.

Despite that, Bogle has scored three goals in six appearances for the Blues – although missed a 61st-minute penalty in the goalless draw with the Tykes.

Pompey striker Omar Bogle Picture: Sean Ryan

Thompson, meanwhile, is due to return after picking up a knee injury in training ahead of Pompey’s trip to Southend.

He was only two games into his comeback, after picking up a hamstring problem against Gillingham on Boxing Day.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s visit to Bury, Jackett confirmed: ‘We’re waiting on Omar Bogle, who is having a scan on a tight hamstring.

‘Nathan Thompson has been in training and is fully fit and available for selection.

‘They’re the only ones who would be different from Saturday’s draw against Barnsley.’