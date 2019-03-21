Have your say

Omar Bogle looked to the future and revealed: I’d have to consider a permanent move to Pompey.

The striker has made a superb start to his Fratton Park career after arriving on loan from Cardiff in January.

He’s scored four goals in eight appearances – including the opening goal in the 2-0 win over Scunthorpe last Saturday.

After frustrating spells at the Bluebirds, Wigan, Peterborough and Birmingham in the past few years, Bogle is again revelling in regular football.

The 25-year-old pinpointed Kenny Jackett’s belief in his ability as the reason behind his impressive form.

Bogle has a year left on his contract at Cardiff, although Pompey don’t have the option to buy him in the summer.

After having a nomadic couple of years, the forward now wants to find a permanent home.

And regardless if the Blues are promoted or not, Bogle would seriously weigh up extending his south-coast stay if a bid was placed.

He said: ‘I will want to find a home so I can settle down, really focus and think long term.

‘It has been stop-start for me over the past few years.

‘I can’t really think who’s much better for me in terms of a manager and an assistant like Joe Gallen.

‘They’re much better for me now and that’s what it’s about.

‘It’s not about where I am mentally, not about the club or the level as such.

‘It is more about playing for the right manager who can get the best out of me.

‘The gaffer (Jackett) can definitely do that and he’s been doing that.

‘I would have to consider it (a move to Pompey).

‘It is a big club, a good club and I get on really well with the gaffer.

‘It’s something I would have to look at.’

As things stand, it would appear Bogle is surplus to requirements at Premier League Cardiff.

After moving to the Welsh outfit for £700,000 from Wigan in August 2017, he’s featured just 12 times for them.

Bogle expects to hold talks about his future with owner Vincent Tan in the summer.

But, in the meantime, he’s fully focused on helping Pompey earn promotion to the Championship.

‘I’ll speak with the owner at Cardiff, who I get along really well with, and we’ll see what happens,’ added Bogle.

‘At this moment, I’m just enjoying playing football again, to be honest.

‘That’s all I’m thinking about, playing the best I can and helping the team get promoted.’