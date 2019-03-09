Have your say

There’s no return for Omar Bogle as Pompey are unchanged to this evening’s trip to Charlton.

The striker had been sidelined by a hamstring injury, missing last weekend’s 5-1 triumph over Bradford.

However, despite back in training on Thursday, the Cardiff loanee is not risked for the televised encounter with the Addicks.

Instead, Bogle could well come into contention for Tuesday night’s trip to Walsall.

His absence means Kenny Jackett names the same starting XI which shone against the Bantams.

The bench is also unchanged, with Brett Pitman once more named among the substitutes.

Once again there is no place for Lloyd Isgrove and Louis Dennis, while Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris are injured.

Pompey: MacGillvray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Pitman, Donohue, Solomon-Otabor, Vaughan, Haunstrup.