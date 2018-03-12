On this day: 'Arry - Let's make most of Mendes' Pompey magic

On this day in 2016, Harry Redknapp ordered Pompey’s first back-to-back wins in more than a year to ensure the Pedro Mendes wonder-show was not a wasted effort.

The Pompey boss hailed the Portuguese midfielder’s superb double strike which floored Manchester City and gave the Blues their first win of 2006.

Pedro Mendes celebrates his strike against Manchester City

But speaking to The News, Redknapp said it was just a small step in Pompey’s bid for Premiership safety.

The Fratton Park win, coupled with West Brom and Birmingham’s draw, closed the gap between the Blues and safety to six points.

‘It was a must-win game to keep us in there with a chance. We’ve given ourselves a chance and that’s all we can ask for,’ said Redknapp.

‘I think even with a draw it would have been almost impossible. We needed to win and we did.

'It gave everyone a lift and will make for a good week for us.

‘It would have been an injustice if we hadn’t won but it didn’t look like we were going to win it with a minute to go.

‘It’s going to be hard, let’s not kid ourselves. We’ve got a mountain to climb but at least this has kept us in there and it’s given us something to keep going for.

‘Now we go to West Ham next week and that will be a crunch game for us.

‘I just hope we can go there and win – it’s going to be a massive game for us.

'We need to put back-to-back wins together to give ourselves a chance now.’

Redknapp refused to set a new points target to beat the dreaded drop but most reckon another six wins would do it.

Instead he was keen to heap praise on match-winner Mendes.

He added: ‘Pedro came up with a fantastic winning goal. And he deserved it – he was superb.

'They all worked hard but Mendes is a good player. He could play in any team in the Premiership. He’s got so much ability.'