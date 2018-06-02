On this day: Defoe’s England double equals Pompey best

Have your say

On this day 10 years ago, Jermain Defoe was celebrating becoming only the second Pompey player to score twice for England in one game.

The striker’s double against Trinidad & Tobago in 2008 helped Fabio Capello’s side to a comfortable 3-0 win in Port of Spain.

It was the first time a Blues player had scored while wearing the Three Lions at senior level since Mark Hateley in 1984.

Jack Smith was the only other Pompey player to score twice in one match for England.

He netted a double in a 7-1 win over Spain in 1931.

Defoe highlighted his move to Pompey as a key factor in rejuvenating his international fortunes.

He said: ‘I’m so pleased to get two goals.

‘I’m still learning and when a new manager comes in you all start at the same level.

‘I finished the season strongly and I couldn’t be happier with my move to Portsmouth.

‘I’m delighted with my goals.’