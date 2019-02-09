Have your say

The Portsmouth History Society looks back on what was making the headlines in the Sports Mail on February 9, 2008.

Lassana Diarra scored a controversial decider nine minutes from time as Pompey secured an unlikely victory against Bolton Wanderers in front of 18,544 at the Reebok Stadium.

Pompey's Lassana Diarra celebrates scoring with team-mate Hermann Hreidarsson, right

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder made a brilliant turn and run, before firing into the top corner of the net in the 81st minute.

But the Frenchman appeared to have been in an offside position when Kanu played the ball into his path.

The Blues did not produce a single shot in the first half and Bolton spurned a hatful of clear-cut chances.

Matt Taylor blazed over Kevin Davies’ cross from five yards, while David James made another string of impressive saves in the Pompey goal.

Bolton: Jussi Jaaskelanen, Gretar Steinsson, Andy O’Brien, Gary Cahill, Ricardo Gardner, Kevin Nolan, Ivan Campo, Danny Guthrie (Tamir Cohen), El-Hadji Diouf (Grzegory Rasiak), Kevin Davies, Matt Taylor (Stelios).

Pompey: David James, Lauren, Sol Campbell, Hermann Hreidarsson, Noe Pamarot (Lucien Aubey), Richard Hughes, Lassana Diarra, Papa Bouba Diop, Niko Kranjcar (John Utaka), Milan Baros (Kanu), Jermain Defoe.

Matt Ritchie scored a 12-minute second-half hat-trick for Pompey Youth in a 4-2 win at home to Charlton.

The young Blues’ other goal came from Callum Reynolds.

Striker John Carew score a hat-trick to help Aston Villa fight back from a goal down to beat Newcastle United at Villa Park.

Phil Jagielka’s second-half header inflicted a seventh straight league defeat on Reading as Everton won 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Robbie Keane’s 20th goal of the season helped Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-0 win at Pride Park to keep Derby County rooted to the bottom of the

Premier League.

Watford beat Ipswich Town 2-1 at Portman Road to return to the top of the Championship table.

Southampton took a first-minute lead at home to Queens Park Rangers but lost the match 3-2.

In League One, Brighton lost 2-1 away to Cheltenham but AFC Bournemouth claimed an impressive 4-1 victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

A 2-2 draw at Crewe kept Swansea City at the top of the table.

MK Dons remained top of League Two after drawing 1-1 at home to Rotherham United.

Hawks got back to winning ways in Blue Square South as Tony Taggart and Rocky Baptiste both scored to bring them a 2-1 win over Cambridge City at West Leigh Park.

Gosport claimed a 1-1 draw with Hillingdon Borough at Middlesex Stadium, while Gavin Spurway’s late strike earned Fareham a 1-1

draw at Brockenhurst.