On This Day: Festive feast as Portsmouth thrash Northampton Town at Fratton Park  

We look back at what was making the headlines on Saturday, December 29, 1979 with the help of the Pompey History Society.

Pompey exploded their way out of the 1970s with a ruthless 6-1 demolition of Northampton Town at Fratton Park, writes Roger Holmes.

Jeff Hemmerman, left, in action against Aldershot three days later on January 1, 1980

A crowd of 15,579 watched Alan Rogers bundle the ball home for the Blues’ first goal in the fourth minute.

Jeff Hemmerman then doubled the lead on 18 minutes before Keith Bowen reduced the Cobblers’ deficit with a tap-in.

However, Steve Aizlewood regained Pompey’s two-goal advantage with a back-header.

And Dave Gregory snatched his third goal in four games to make it 4-1.

Hemmerman rocketed home his second of the match on 51 minutes and Joe Laidlaw completed the rout eight minutes later with a glorious header.

First Division pacesetters Liverpool claimed a 2-0 victory at West Brom thanks to two goals by David Johnson.

Manchester United remained in second place after beating Arsenal 3-0 at Old Trafford, the goalscorers being Gordon McQueen, Joe Jordan and Sammy McIlroy (penalty).

Southampton beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 at The Dell with the goals coming from Phil Boyer and a David Peach penalty.

Ray Clarke scored twice in Brighton’s 4-1 win at home to Manchester City.

Division Two leaders Newcastle United defeated Charlton Athletic 2-0 at St James’ Park to go a point clear of Luton Town who shared four goals with Orient after leading 2-0 at half time.

Pompey’s six goals against Northampton were not enough to make them the highest scorers of the day.

Reading thrashed Barnsley 7-0 at Elm Park in Division Three.

Also in Division Three, leaders Sheffield United drew 1-1 at home with second-placed Grimsby Town.

In the Southern League, Fareham recorded a comfortable 4-1 win over Tonbridge at Cams Alders Gosport drew 1-1 at Basingstoke while Waterlooville drew 1-1 at Canterbury.

Pompey chairman John Deacon issued a hands-off warning to the rest of the Football League.

The subject of the warning was manger Frank Burrows of whom Mr Deacon said: ‘We are very lucky to have Frank.

‘He is very ambitious and I know there are other clubs with their eyes on Pompey wondering why we are doing so well.

‘We will fight damned hard to keep Frank.’