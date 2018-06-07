On this day: Former Villa and Toon ace issues come and get me plea to Pompey

On this day in 2010, Aston Villa striker Marlon Harewood issued a come-and-get-me plea to Pompey.

The front man was interesting the Blues as they prepared for life in the Championship.

Despite no manager in place and Pompey unable to sign players due to a registration embargo until the CVA was granted, the club had managed to draw up a list of summer targets.

That included Harewood, who was a free agent after his three-year deal with Aston Villa ran out at the end of the 2009-10 season.

The 30-year-old had already been approached by Panathinaikos, from Greece, and Turkish champions Bursaspor.

But speaking to The News, his agent Phil Sproson insisted Harewood would welcome a Pompey approach.

And he believed the former Nottingham Forest man was definitely interested in kick-starting his career at Fratton.

Sproson said: ‘Getting Marlon on a free is going to be a fantastic deal for someone.

‘He’s proven, will get you 20 goals a season in the Championship and I am probably having an enquiry a week for him.

‘It’s a tad too early to decide where he will be next season. He wants to see what comes in.

‘I do know he would be interested in Portsmouth and would welcome an enquiry.

‘It’s a big club and although its problems have been well documented, that wouldn’t put him off. He can see what the club has to offer.

‘Portsmouth have still got some quality players there, so if they can keep the squad together I’m sure they could have a good season.

‘Of course, players want to see stability and Marlon is no different.

‘If Portsmouth are really keen to sign him and want to sit down with him to go through their plans for the future and can back it up, then he would be interested.

‘If they want him to be a big part of it, Marlon would definitely listen.’