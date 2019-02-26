On this day: Fratton Park record crowd as Portsmouth progress in FA Cup

Have your say

On this day 70 years ago Pompey set a club record attendance with a crowd of 51,385 at Fratton Park for the 2-1 FA Cup win against Derby County.

In the 50-year Golden Jubilee anniversary 1948-49 season, Bob Jackson’s Pompey side were chasing the double and Ike Clarke scored twice to see off Derby and send Pompey into the semi-finals of the competition.

Ike Clarke

The run was ended by Leicester in the last four.

But the legendary Pompey team went on to lift the title ahead of second-placed Manchester United.