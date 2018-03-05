On this day: Grant - I have a Pompey bond

On this day in 2010, Avram Grant revealed to The News that he was prepared to stay on at Pompey beyond the end of the 2009-10 season

The Blues boss admitted for the first time he would be willing to remain at Fratton Park and lead the club into a brighter future.

Former Pompey boss Avram Grant

At the time, Grant had assumed hero status among supporters for the loyalty he had shown, despite not being paid and continually let down on promises since becoming manager.

The Israeli knew his future could lie out of his hands, but admitted the bond he had built with Pompey fans could see him stay put given the chance.

Grant said to The News: ‘I will do everything to save the club and not think too much about what will happen.

‘There are a lot of rumours. We can fight and show the spirit and show football is more important.

‘The long term at Portsmouth is only tomorrow. We only think about tomorrow here.

‘We don’t know what will happen. We don’t know who will be the owner or if the club will be in administration.

‘First we need to know what will happen as a club and then we can think about more than this (his future).

‘Of course I would consider staying.

‘One of the main reasons I stayed was because of the fans.

‘If it was down to the football side I would have left in January.

‘I stayed and I’m happy for the fans and the players.

‘Unfortunately, I cannot tell them about the future because I don’t know what will happen in the future.

‘Football is not just a game of money. It’s passion and emotion.

‘Sometimes you have to take a decision of the heart – and my heart told me to stay.

‘I feel that I need to do everything for these people and this club, as much as I can.

‘That’s what I’m trying to do. I think that is the right way. these people deserve better.

‘I feel a bond. I feel it. It’s very touching.

‘I try to put myself on the side and remember when I was a child and I was a supporter of my team.

‘I followed them in the winter and the summer. these supporters deserve someone who will fight for them.’