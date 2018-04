Have your say

On this day 11 years ago, Pompey unveiled their ambitious plans for a new £600m stadium.

On April 24, 2007, the Blues revealed designs for a 36,000-seater stadium – almost double Fratton Park’s capacity – to relocate to The Hard.

