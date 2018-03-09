On this day: Kanu stalls on new Pompey deal

Have your say

On this day in 2007, Kanu declined to commit himself to Pompey’s future.

The striker was waiting until the end of the season before considering whether to sign the new contract he had been offered.

Meanwhile, Pompey had yet to decide whether to offer Svetoslav Todorov new terms.

At the time, Championship side Stoke wanted the striker who, like Kanu, was going to be out of contract.

Kanu had been offered a one-year contract. But he wanted a better deal.

His 10 Premiership goals had been pivotal to Pompey’s place in the top half of the table that season.

But Harry Redknapp was not keen on giving contracts longer than a year to players aged 30 or more.

Speaking to The News, Pompey chief executive Peter Storrie said: ‘We’ve made Kanu a generous offer to stay, and it’s in his hands.

'He wants to leave it until the end of the season and see what happens then.

‘He’s part of Harry’s plans, but now it’s for him to decide.’

Todorov scored twice in Pompey’s first three games of the 2006-07 season but had not been on the bench since returning from a loan spell with Wigan two months previous.

Redknapp said: ‘Of course Toddy’s got a chance of playing for us this season.

‘No-one has to tell me about Toddy. I was the one who brought him here and stuck by him when some people were booing him soon after he arrived.

‘No-one has looked after Toddy better than I have. But he needs to play regularly.

'Leicester want him. Stoke want him.

‘At the end of the day it’s down to Toddy to decide what he wants to do.

'I like Toddy – we owe him a lot. It was just massive for him that he was injured and out for a couple of years.’

Storrie added: ‘We’ve made no decision about Toddy for next season.’