On this day: Kranjcar unsure of Pompey future

On this day in 2007, Niko Kranjcar confessed he was unsure whether he had a Pompey future.

Speaking to The News, the Croat said he did not know how big a part he had to play at Fratton Park after being given only seven Premiership starts in the 2006-07 season.

Kranjcar had returned to the south coast having helped maintain Croatia’s lead at the top of England’s Euro 2008 qualifying group with a 2-1 win over Macedonia.

But he admitted that his lack of first-team action with Pompey had left him with concerns about whether he would be at Fratton Park the following season.

He said: ‘To be honest, yes of course I was frustrated that I had to wait to get my chance against Reading.

‘Every player wants to play every match but it was always important to be patient.

‘When the time came and when the opportunity arose then I had to produce.

‘It was too early to say whether I would be here the next season. It was not just my decision.

‘I didn't know yet, I was not thinking about it. I was thinking about the last eight games – 10 if you included playing for Croatia.

‘In the future we’ll see’.

Despite his concerns, Kranjcar had settled into life in Port Solent with his Croat girlfriend.

And he was eager for a sustained run in the side to show just what he could do.

He said: ‘I think every player needed a continuous amount of games so he could get his self-confidence.

‘My confidence had not been hit. My quality had still been in training. You see what you could provide, you can see how good you were.

‘But it was difficult not to play five or six games and then jump into the squad. You tried to do your best but it was hard.'