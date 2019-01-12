On this day: Lights go out at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park… Leeds players presented with floral tribute

Have your say

The Pompey History Society looks back on what was making the Sports Mail headlines on Saturday, January 12, 1974.

Pompey and Luton Town drew 0-0 in a match of the highest quality watched by 18,476 at Fratton Park.

The home side shaded the first half and Richie Reynolds brought a full-length save out of Graham Horn before heading on to the crossbar.

The generator, used to power the floodlights due to the national power crisis, broke down during the second half and play was suspended for 24 minutes.

After Pompey chairman John Deacon made the decision to switch to the mains.

Play resumed and Luton had the edge in a gripping finale, with John Milkins being forced to make brilliant saves from John Ryan and Tom Finney.

Pompey: John Milkins, Phil Roberts, John Collins, Norman Piper, Paul Went, Malcolm Manley, Peter Marinello, Bobby Kellard, Ron Davies, Richard Reynolds, Mick Mellows.

Southampton lost 2-1 to league leaders Leeds United at Elland Road, with Mick Channon being the goalscorer.

Before the match, Saints paid a floral tribute to the hosts’ 24-match unbeaten run.

Leeds were kicking in when Saints captain Terry Paine led his men out with each saint armed with a ribbon-decked bouquet of white roses.

Leeds and England left-back Terry Cooper was making his first appearance since breaking his leg in April 1972.

Second division leaders Middlesbrough drew 1-1 away to Aston Villa.

Following his hat-trick for West Bromwich Albion against Notts County the previous week, Tony Brown hit all four goals in the Baggies’ 4-1 win away to Nottingham Forest.

In Division Three, Brighton hammered Charlton Athletic 4-0 at The Valley, AFC Bournemouth claimed a 1-0 win at home to Walsall, and Aldershot won 1-0 against Huddersfield Town at The Recreation Ground.

Bristol Rovers remained at the top of the table following their goalless draw with Halifax Town at The Shay.

Colchester United maintained top spot in Division Four after winning 3-1 away to Newport County.

Southern League Kettering were awarded three penalties in six minutes during their FA Challenge Trophy clash with Nuneaton Borough.

The first two were missed but George Cleary put away the third.

Alan Hudson became the most expensive player in Britain when he moved from Chelsea to Stoke City for a fee of £240,000.

Manchester United announced that George Best was on the transfer list.

Best was also suspended for two weeks without pay and was told that if he continues to fail to turn up for training then the pay stoppage would continue.