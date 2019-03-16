On this day: Peter Marinello double hands Portsmouth win against Hull… Brian Clough in Iran for talks

Have your say

The Pompey History Society looks back on what was making the Sports Mail headlines on Saturday, March 16, 1974.

Two goals by Peter Marinello helped Pompey to victory over Hull City in front of 9,838 at Fratton Park.

Marinello’s first goal came in the third minute, when he cut in from the left and smashed an unstoppable shot past Jeff Wealands from the edge of the area.

Marinello scored his third in two matches on the hour mark, again firing home from the edge of the box, with his slightly mis-hit shot deceiving the Hull keeper.

Ron Davies had made it 2-0 a minute before the break, rising high to head home John Collins’ floating free-kick.

Stuart Pearson pulled a goal back for the visitors after the ball rebounded out of the Pompey goal area.

Pompey: David Best, Phil Roberts, John Collins, Norman Piper, Paul Went (Mick Mellows), Eoin Hand, Peter Marinello, Albert McCann, Ron Davies, Billy Wilson, Brian Lewis.

Steve Heighway’s second-half strike earned Liverpool a single-goal victory against Division One leaders Leeds United at Anfield.

The Reds were in second place and the win meant they were six points behind Leeds with two games in hand.

Manchester United moved a step closer to the second division as they lost 1-0 at Birmingham.

John Ritchie scored a hat-trick for Stoke City in the Potters’ 4-1 win over Southampton at the Victoria Ground.

Burnley scored three goals in four second-half minutes against Everton at Turf Moor.

Trailing at half time, the goals in the 75th, 76th and 78th minutes came from Colin Waldron, Geoff Nulty and Leighton James.

In Division Two, runaway leaders Middlesbrough won 4-0 away to West Bromwich Albion.

In Division Three, Aldershot reserve striker Terry Bell, who scored a hat-trick in the Shots’ previous match, was on target in the first-half against Grimsby Town at The Recreation Ground.

His effort proved to be the only goal of the game.

AFC Bournemouth were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Port Vale and Brighton lost 1-0 at Shrewsbury.

In the Southern League, late goals by Kim Manns and Barry Jack gave Waterlooville a 2-0 win away to bottom-of-the- table Crawley Town.

Brian Clough said that he was serious about taking a job in Iran.

The Brighton manager had journeyed at the invitation and expense of Iran officials was expected to merely advise on football organisation and

techniques for the national team.

Clough confessed: ‘I went out there with the intention of taking the job if the offer was right.’

- ROGER HOLMES