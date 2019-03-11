Have your say

On this day in 2007, Harry Redknapp feared his summer of missed transfer targets could return to haunt him.

Redknapp admitted he felt Pompey’s inability to land more of the players he spent the summer chasing could hurt their bid to finish in the top six.

Pompey target Nicolas Anelka left Fenerbahce and joined Bolton in the summer of 2006

The Blues boss revealed the frustrating lengths he went to in trying to bring in a number of big-money stars.

Pompey, of course, pulled off a string of coups to sign the likes of Sol Campbell, David James and Glen Johnson.

But Redknapp believes getting just a couple more of the men he incessantly chased would have reaped dividends.

He named Stylian Petrov, Ryan Nelsen, Gareth Barry and Nicolas Anelka as the players he felt could have given his side an extra edge.

Redknapp said: ‘We have got ourselves into that position where we are in with a shout of making Europe.

‘But we would have all been delighted to be where we are now at the start of the year.

‘All the big targets I went for in the summer I couldn’t get.

‘I went for Stylian Petrov, Ryan Nelsen, Gareth Barry and Nicolas Anelka.

‘We went for all of them at one time, but couldn’t get them. We didn’t get any of the players we really chased.

‘I ended up getting Kanu four days before the season started.

‘He was training over the park or something until we signed him.

‘So we have done great to get to where we are.’