On this day: Pompey boss fighting for his job after Liverpool loss

On this day in 2009, Tony Adams was fighting for his Pompey future after defeat to Liverpool.

But it appeared the writing was already on the wall for the then Blues boss, with the former England captain relieved of his duties less than 24 hours later.

Pompey went into the Premier League clash with just two wins from their previous 15 games – and in real danger of relegation.

The Fratton Park faithful did their best to get behind their side, with another fantastic atmosphere generated under the lights.

But it was not enough as Liverpool came from behind with five minutes to go to clinch a dramatic 3-2 win.

After a goalless first half, the Blues took the lead when David Nugent met a Peter Crouch pass and slotted the ball past Pepe Reina.

Liverpool were gifted the chance to get back into the game when David James handled a back pass, with Fabio Aurelio powering home the resultant free-kick.

Pompey showed the sort of resilience that would eventually steer them to Premier League safety when Herman Hreidarsson arrived in the penalty area to power home with just 12 minutes remaining, leaving home fans dreaming of a first win in nine.

The introduction of Fernando Torres eventually changed the game in Liverpool’s favour, though.

The Spaniard headed home in the last minute of normal time to steal the victory for the visitors, after Dirk Kuyt’s levelled on 85 minutes.