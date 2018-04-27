On this day: Pompey clinch Division One title

On this day in 2003, Pompey returned to the top flight of English Football after an absence of 15 years as Division One champions.
Harry Redknapp’s side booked the title with a 3-2 Fratton Park home win against Rotherham.
They were also given a helping hand by Leicester, whose earlier 1-1 draw with Norwich meant a Blues victory would open up a four-point lead at the top with only a game to go.
Pompey opened the scoring in the 11th minute, with captain and playmaker Paul Merson netting his 12th goal of the season following a foul on Svetoslav Todorov.
Guy Branston levelled for the Millers five minutes later, only for Toddy to put the Blues ahead for a second time.
Again, Ronnie Moore’s side struck back through Chris Swailes on 28 minutes.
However, that man Todorov scored from close range right on half-time to secure the points – and the title – for the joyous Blues.
Pompey: Hislop, Primus, Festa, Foxe, Stone, Sherwood, Merson, Quashie, Harper, Todorov, Pericard. Subs: Kawaguchi, De Zeeuw, O’Neil, Diabate, Ayegbini.
Rotherham: Gray, McIntosh, Swailes, Branston, Shaun Barker, Daws, Richard Barker, Talbot, Sedgwick, Lee, Hurst. Subs: Pollitt, Robins, Warne, Hudson, Monkhouse.