On this day: Pompey insist Sol’s not heading to Villarreal

On this day in 2007, POMPEY insisted Sol Campbell was happy with life at the club.

It came amid speculation the 32-year-old centre-back was disenchanted with the progress being made at Fratton Park, with Villarreal ready to lure him to La Liga

Former Pompey captain Sol Campbell

Campbell was reportedly keen on a move abroad and he said: ‘I don’t think Portsmouth will be my last club.’

The influential former England player also warned more additions to the squad were needed, on top of the planned new stadium.

But Pompey officials are adamant the influential England player is content on the south coast.

Campbell said: ‘They (the club’s owners) have dipped into their pocket and bought a few players.

‘I still feel we need a couple more in certain positions to really challenge and move in the right direction.

‘It might not be for us now but, for the future of the club, getting a new training ground and stadium is a big thing.

‘That has to go through for us to get into the 21st century, really.

‘We have to move on and look to be the part.

‘I know they have planning permission and they have to do it for the stability of the club.

‘We have to start somewhere. I know it will take time and that these things have to go through a process, but these issues have to be addressed.

‘Those things mean a lot to me and any top player coming into the club.’

At the time, Villarreal were able to offer the defender a route into the UEFA Cup and reports suggested he may be tempted by the prospect of joining former Gunners team-mates Robert Pires and Pascal Cygan.

Campbell, though, believed, Redknapp’s summer signings meant the Blues could make Europe.

He said: ‘That’s the reason they were bought.

‘We’ve put ourselves under a bit of pressure because we had a good season last year and we’ve spent a lot of money.

‘But that wasn’t just to consolidate our position, it was to improve, and hopefully we’ll be able to make those European positions.’