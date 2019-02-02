On this day: Prosinecki nets hat-trick in Portsmouth’s eight-goal Barnsley thriller 

Have your say

On this day in 2002, Robert Prosinecki scored a hat-trick in Pompey’s 4-4 thriller with Barnsley in front of 12,756 at Fratton Park.

The Croat’s early penalty brought the lead before Chris Lumsdon equalised.

Four minutes before half-time Linvoy Primus headed the Blues back in front.

Early in the second half Chris Barker made it 2-2 then Prosinecki twisted and turned before firing home a low shot on the hour.

In the 69th minute the ex-Real Madrid midfielder curled a magnificent free-kick into the top corner but later referee Philip Prosser bemused everybody by sending off Primus.

Lumsdon then slammed home a penalty before Mike Sheron headed in a stoppage-time equaliser.

Pompey: Dave Beasant, Jason Crowe, Linvoy Primus, Lewis Buxton, Alessandro Zamperini, Kevin Harper, Gary O’Neil, Robert Prosinecki, Shaun Derry, Peter Crouch, Courtney Pitt (Scott Hiley).

Meanwhile, Pompey under-17s were beaten 5-1 at Southend. James Crawford scored the visitors’ goal.

Manchester United’s 4-1 win at home to Sunderland kept them at the top of the Premiership.

Newcastle remained second following their 3-2 victory over Bolton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Jo Tessam rescued Southampton with a second-half equaliser against Arsenal at Highbury.

Two goals in the dying seconds saw Gosport Borough edge into the of the Hampshire Senior Cup semi-final.

They were a goal down against Eastleigh at Ten Acres but Mark Tryon equalized in the 90th minute and Graham Lindsay netted moments later.

Nicky Wyatt and Matty Russell scored the goals for Bognor in a 2-0 win at home to Whyteleaf in the Ryman League division one.

Cowes Sports’ run of three successive home wins came to an end at Westwood Park when Portland bagged an 89th-minute goal from Mick Greene.

In Division One, Wolves beat Rotherham United 2-1 to go three points behind leaders Manchester City, who were without a game.

In Division Two, AFC Bournemouth beat Stoke City 3-1 at Dean Court

Havant & Waterlooville were without a game for the second successive week as their Dr Martens League premier division clash at Newport County was rained off.

Welsh golfer Mark Pilkington narrowly escaped being thrown out of the Heineken Classic at Melbourne. The 23 year-old, lying second at halfway, was given a two-stroke penalty for a wrong drop on the 15th hole of his third round.