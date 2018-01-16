On this day: Storrie defends Pompey's ambition

Have your say

On this day 10 years ago, Pompey chief executive Peter Storrie defended the Blues' ambition after their January transfer plans were criticised by some senior players.

Sylvain Distin became the latest player to call for new signings after the side's Premier League defeat to Sunderland.

The back page of The News on January 16, 2008

He followed in the footsteps of Sol Campbell and David James, who previously stated new faces were needed to boost the bid for a top-six finish and European football.

That led to Storrie criticising those players for speaking out and defending owner Sacha Gaydamak's spending policy.

Here's our back-page story from that day - January 16, 2008.

Peter Storrie blasted Pompey’s dissenting players and insisted: Don’t question our ambition.

The Blues’ chief executive has been stung by criticism fired in his direction from senior players in recent weeks.

Sol Campbell, David James and now Sylvain Distin have all voiced their concerns over the lack of progress in the transfer window.

With just two weeks remaining, there have been no first-team additions at Fratton Park.

But Storrie has reiterated the Blues’ commitment to strengthen the side.

And he has hit back at the players who have publicly queried Sacha Gaydamak’s spending policy.

He said: ‘We don’t talk about how the players play, so they shouldn’t talk about the money the club has spent.

‘How can someone like Sol go around and keep saying these things?

'We are one of the top spenders in the Premier League.

‘We are puzzled as to why he keeps making these statements and comments.

'We have never, ever spent as much as we have done this season.

‘Just look at the quality of the squad at the moment, just look at the progress this club is making.

‘It’s frustrating that our own players are saying this. I wish they would just concentrate on playing.

‘I realise it shows they care and want to be part of what we are trying to achieve here, which is great, but sometimes they don’t understand and make these silly statements.

‘Some of these players have already forgotten how much we spent in the summer.’

Pompey splashed out around £30m to bring nine players to the south coast during the close season.

That investment has helped cement their place in the Premier League’s top 10.

Currently, they lie just five points off Aston Villa, who are occupying the last European qualification spot in sixth place.

Now the transfer window is open again, with Harry Redknapp’ s side in an urgent need of strengthening.

And Storrie pledged everything is being done to solve the problem.

He added: ‘This transfer window is crazy, but it’s just about tinkering, the summer is the time to spend.

‘We brought quality, quality players in during the summer and will continue to do so but at the moment clubs are being quoted silly money.

‘One of the problems is agents start quoting ridiculous amounts of money because they know there aren’t many players around.

‘I spoke to Avram Grant the other day and Chelsea are having exactly the same problem, it’s every club.

‘But we will be bringing players in.’