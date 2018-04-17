Only wins will do for Pompey boss

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT told Pompey: Only wins will do.

The Blues boss believes there is now little room for manoeuvre in the play-off battle as his side go Bradford tonight.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

Pompey have four games remaining to secure a top-six spot – and Jackett feels draws are no good to his team.

He said: ‘We have to assume and think it’s going to be consecutive wins and a majority of wins out of our games to get there.

‘It has to be a high points total to get there out of the 12 available.

‘If we don’t get that points total other people will.

‘We’ve drawn our last game and we’re looking for wins now really.

‘We’ve needed to improve and be competitive to pick up points.

‘Now we play Bradford and Charlton this week and we need wins to keep pace.

‘When you draw, you take the point sometimes and you look at what else is happening around you.

‘Going into the games we need wins.

‘We’re always looking to win.

‘The situation overall is we have to go for wins. That’s where the bar is.’

Jackett has been pleased with his team’s longevity and how they have managed to stay in the play-off picture with four games to go.

‘Generally, we’ve managed to find a way to stay in contention for the play-off places,’ added the manager.

‘The last time we were genuinely in there was the end of December. Since then we’ve been a few points outside.

‘The aim has been to produce a promotion-winning team.

‘We’ve had the opportunity to do that.

‘We’ve always been within touching distance and we still are now.’

– JORDAN CROSS