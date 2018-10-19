Onus on Portsmouth players to end poor Fratton Park form

The onus is on the players to get Pompey out of their Fratton Park doldrums.

That's the verdict of Blues reporter Jordan Cross, who believes it's only those on the pitch who can end a trend of three home games without a victory.

Pompey's last PO4 win came on September 1 – a 3-0 victory against Plymouth.

Since then, however, draws against Shrewsbury and Wycombe have been recorded, followed by a 2-0 defeat at the hands of struggling Gillingham.

The pressure will be on the Blues to reverse that form when Fleetwood arrive on Saturday.

And speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cross believes it the players' responsibility, not the fans, to put the fear of God into the opposition.

He said: 'The recent games – Wycombe, Shrewsbury, Gillingham – you have to say that they have been largely defensive but not parking the bus.

'They were expansive, played on the counter-attack and created many chances – more so than teams a couple years ago.

'But it's up to Pompey to find the answer.

'And Kenny Jackett has said many times, even coming out of the Wimbledon game last weekend, that it's down to the players to set the tone for the supporters to get behind them.

'It doesn't go the other way, the fans don't have to set a raucous atmosphere for players to respond to.

'There's a natural inclination from Pompey fans to always be supportive and be positive - another point that Jackett has picked up on.

'But it's really down to the players to get the fans going and give them a belief that it really can happen.'