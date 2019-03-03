Ouch! The moment Portsmouth duo Nathan Thompson and Matt Clarke clashed heads during the 5-1 thrashing of Bradford

These pictures show the moment two of Pompey’s most uncompromising players clashed heads in a shuddering collision.

The duo were both forced off the field in the second half of the 5-1 thrashing against Bradford.

Nathan Thompson and Matt Clarke collide during the Bradford match. Picture: Simon Hill, Portsmouth Football Club/Pompey Press Photographer

It didn’t stop Pompey earning the emphatic win – even with Ronan Curtis later taken off as well with an ankle injury, leaving the Blues to finish with just 10 men on the field.

Certainly it was a painful afternoon for Thompson and Clarke as these pictures from Pompey press photographer Simon Hill show.

Thompson had to be replaced on 77 minutes and Clarke was substituted in the 84th minute.