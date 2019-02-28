FRATTON Park witnessed one of the greatest own goals ever scored, well according to a new list anyways.

Players netting spectacular strikes against their own team are on everyone’s minds today after Kieran Trippier helped Tottenham Hotspur sink to a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea last night.

The England World Cup hero mistakenly slotted passed his own keeper during the game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Trippier's cool finish has got everyone thinking about the ‘best’ own goals ever scored and according to FourFourTwo one was at Fratton Park.

The football magazine has released a ranking of the 15 best own goals of all time.

While the number one spot went to Sun Hei centre-back Festus Baise who hit a spectacular scorpion kick which went flying passed his own keeper.

In 15th place was the own goal scored by Crystal Palace’s Tony Popovic at Fratton Park, when he back heeled a cross into the far corner on September 11, 2004.

FourFourTwo described the deft flick as the ‘most aesthetically pleasing own goal’ on its list.

Pompey winger Steve Stone put the ball into the box and the Australian centre-back, who now manages Perth Glory, flicked the ball goalwards, hitting the far post before going in.

Popovic's effort help Pompey secure a 3-1 win on the day.

While none of the own goals scored by the Blues made it onto the list, one scored by former right back Lauren came 14th according to FourFourTwo.

The own goal was scored by the Cameroonian international while he played for Arsenal, he later joined Pompey in 2007 making 25 appearances between then and 2009.

After a dodgy first touch sent the ball into his own penalty box Lauren then fired the ball passed the Arsenal keeper under pressure from Trevor Sinclair.

But despite Lauren's calamitous own goal Arsenal still went on to beat Man City 2-1 on the day to spare the right back's blushes.