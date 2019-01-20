Oxford 2 Portsmouth 1: What they said

It was a second defeat in a row for Pompey when they went down 2-1 at Oxford - leaving them just one point clear of Luton at the top of the table.

Here's what some key figures had to say about the result.

Manager Kenny Jackett: I don't think they (Blackpool and Oxford games) were necessarily two bad performances. First half I thought they were very competitive, probably had two shots and two goals, but going forward in terms of chances, no, we didn't do enough. I did think in terms of last week against Blackpool we we flat and we didn't get going. Today, we competed in a lot of aspects of the game but didn't find the shots that could open them up and then sometimes that puts pressure on you defensively to make sure you stay in the game.

Pompey left-back Lee Brown: For whatever reason we haven’t (had enough cutting edge). No-one can put their finger on the reason why. We’ll be working hard in training this week to put things right. We’ve just got to go again and put things right.

News chief sports writer Neil Allen: Poor Pompey suffered a successive League One defeat to raise promotion concerns. Kenny Jackett's men slumped 2-1 to Oxford United, a below-par performance which warranted nothing. The Blues were 2-0 down after the break and, even after substitute Brett Pitman pulled on back, didn't threaten a leveller. Now fans are hoping to see Jackett strengthen during the transfer window to bolster belief.

Pompey writer Jordan Cross: Pompey suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season - and could have no complaint at coming away from Oxford empty handed. The Blues were second best for long periods of the game and never looked like getting a return after falling behind. Brett Pitman’s spectacular overhead kick raised hopes of a comeback after shipping two poor first-half goals. But the expected push never materialised and the home side were comfortable seeing out the win. The Us fans sang ‘top of the league - you’re having a laugh’ on the final whistle and the Blues now have questions to answer over their mettle and promotion calibre.

