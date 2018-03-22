Oxford set to appoint new boss for Pompey trip

Have your say

Oxford United look set to have a new manager in charge for their trip to Pompey on Sunday.

The Oxford Mail has reported Karl Robinson is on the brink of taking the helm at the Kassam Stadium and could be announced today.

The 37-year-old resigned as Charlton boss this morning and is as short as 1/20 with bookmakers Sky Bet to swiftly move to Oxford.

The U’s have been managerless for two months after sacking Pep Clotet on January 22 – but look to have finally found the Spaniard’s successor.

Former Pompey captain Sol Campbell revealed he missed out on the Oxford job.