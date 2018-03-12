Oxford striker to miss Pompey trip

Oxford United will be without Gino van Kessel for their trip to Pompey later this month.

The striker, who is on a season-long loan from Slavia Prague, has been called up for international duty by Curacao.

Gino van Kessel scores for Oxford United in their 3-0 win over Pompey in August. Picture: Joe Pepler

Van Kessel will represent the Caribbean country for their two matches against Bolivia on March 23 and March 26.

As a result, it means he will miss the U's trip to Fratton Park on Sunday, March 25 (4pm), which will be live in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Van Kessel has made 25 appearances for Oxford this term, scoring five goals - including in his side's 3-0 victory over Kenny Jackett's men at the Kassam Stadium in August.