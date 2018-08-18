Oxford United boss’ selection headache ahead of Portsmouth trip

Karl Robinson admits he has a selection headache ahead of Oxford United's trip to Pompey.

The U's have suffered a pair of defeats from their opening two matches in League One this season and sit bottom of the table.

However, Robinson's troops were given a fillip on Tuesday after a 2-0 victory over Coventry City in the Carabao Cup first round.

The Oxford manager made wholesale changes for the tie.

He handed starts to youngster Marcus Browne, Gavin Whyte and Shandon Baptiste, with the former two both scoring.

Sixteen-year-old Fabio Lopes also came off the bench to make his debut.

Robinson revealed that win against the Sky Blues has given him food for thought ahead of his side’s clash against Kenny Jackett’s Blues today (3pm).

The U's boss told the club’s official website: ‘I am so happy with life right now, what we are trying to achieve and the direction we are heading but it takes patience sometimes.

‘I will do what is right for the club. Giving Fabio his chance at 16, starting with Shandon when we could quite easily have gone with Ruffs (Josh Ruffels) in midfield.

‘We went with the young players because of what we are building for the future.

‘So, yes, we have decisions to make about who plays at Portsmouth.

‘It’s important you respect the occasion, the home support and the Portsmouth team.

‘We know it will be a tough away game but we are ready, we are confident and we will have plenty of fans behind us so it’s one to really look forward to.’