Oxford United’s Gavin Whyte rapped for lewd act video ahead of Portsmouth visit

Oxford United’s preparations for Saturday's visit of Pompey have been disrupted after a video emerged of U’s forward Gavin Whyte walking through Belfast city centre semi-naked and engaged in a lewd act.

The footage appeared on social media on Monday night – the same evening the Northern Ireland international was being honoured for his exploits on the pitch at a sports awards ceremony in his home city.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson, whose side currently sit in League One’s relegationzone, described the incident as a ‘moment of madness’ from the player.

He also said the club would remind Whyte ‘in no uncertain terms of his responsibilities’.

It is unclear at this time whether the 22-year-old will feature for the U’s against Kenny Jackett’s table-toppers this weekend.

Condemning the incident, Robinson said: ‘It is totally out of character.

‘Gavin is a quiet, respectful young man who is totally devastated by this.

‘I have rarely heard anyone so remorseful for something that he regrets and knows he shouldn't have done.

‘Clearly, he had drunk too much, and we will deal with that too, but whether you are a footballer or not that sort of behaviour is wrong on every level.

‘We will sit down with Gavin today and we will remind him in no uncertain terms of his responsibilities.

‘We have psychological and behavioural support here to help him get through this.

‘He is a great kid and I hope the fans can forgive him for one moment of madness.’

Whyte joined Oxford from Irish League side Crusaders for an undisclosed fee in the summer.

He has made 36 appearances for the club this season but was an unused substitute when the U’s lost 4-1 at Fratton Park in August.

Whyte made his international debut as a sub against Israel in September, scoring after 108 seconds.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill said the player’s behaviour was ‘clearly unacceptable’ and ‘far below the standards’ expected of a footballer who represents his country.

‘Gavin's actions in the video are clearly unacceptable and fall far below the standards that we expect from a Northern Ireland international,’ said O’Neill.

‘I know that Oxford United will discipline him appropriately for this significant mistake and both his club and the Irish FA will put in place measures to make sure that he learns from it.’