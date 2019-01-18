Have your say

Lee Brown is back in contention to feature for Pompey at Oxford.

And Ben Close is expected to be available for the trip to the Kassam Stadium.

Lee Brown of Portsmouth warms up before the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth at Highbury Stadium on December 29th 2018 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep)

Close has recovered from an ankle problem with Brown training after a hamstring issue, while Bryn Morris is available for his debut.

They are the players returning to the squad as Pompey travel up the A34 to take on Karl Robinson's side, but Kenny Jackett has been shorn of the services of Andre Green after he was recalled by Aston Villa.

Luke McGee (hand), Nathan Thompson (hamstring) and Oli Hawkins (calf) remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Jamie Mackie is set to be handed an Oxford United recall for the visit of Pompey.

The experienced striker made an impressive impact after coming off the bench at Fleetwood last weekend, netting in the 2-2 draw.

West Ham loanee Marcus Browne could make way for the change.

Boss Karl Robinson is still without Rob Hall, Jon Obika and Shandon Baptiste, who are all sidelined with cruciate ligament injuries.

Jamie Hanson is a doubt after coming off against Fleetwood with an ankle problem.

Ricky Holmes misses out with a back issue.