Rachel Panting scored a hat-trick for Portsmouth Women as they beat Moneyfields 4-1 in the Portsmouth District FA Cup on Sunday.

She fired her treble after E-J May had earlier opened the scoring.

Pompey Women beat Moneyfields 4-1 with Rachel Panting scoring a hat-trick. Picture: Jordan Hampton

For the Blues it was another good success to reach a second cup final after also progressing in the Hampshire FA Challenge Cup.

Manager Jay Sadler was very happy with what he saw from his team.

He said: ‘We had a lot of positives.

‘The first 15 to 20 minutes it was always going to be a bit physical. The pace was going to be quick.

‘They threw as much as they could at us for that first 15 to 20 minutes.

‘Overall we are really happy – especially the first goal. It was a great ball out and E-J scored with a fantastic finish.

‘The second goal was good, working the channels and a great finish.

‘To come in 2-0 was really pleasing but we knew we could step it up.

‘They had their 10-minute spell and a lapse in concentration saw them score.

‘At 2-1 they are back in it.

‘But then Rachel Panting scored with unbelievable strike and we finished it with a fourth goal on the counter attack which was nice.

‘To get through to another cup final, two in two weeks, we have to be really happy.’

Keeper Hannah Haughton made a crucial save after Moneyfields had got a goal back to make it 2-1.

That could have seen the game level but she stepped in to ensure Pompey remained in control of the contest and had the platform to wrap up the win.

Sadler added: ‘Hannah commanded the area really well. She was vocal.

‘It was a fantastic save – the save at 2-1 was vital.

‘That is what she is here to do – win us games and she did that.’

Pompey Women will face Horndean in the final of the competition in the pursuit of adding silverware.