HERE are some pictures from Pompey’s 2-0 win against Northampton in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Gareth Evans and Stuart O’Keefe put the Blues ahead to see them progress in the cup.

Pompey won 2-0 in their match against Northampton. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Assistant manager Joe Gallen said he was happy with the win but Pompey could have scored more.

Pictures: Joe Pepler/Digital South