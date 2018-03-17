Pitman back for Pompey in Oldham clash

Have your say

Brett Pitman has been restored to Pompey's attack upon his return from injury.

The Blues' 15-goal striker had been sidelined for three matches with a hamstring problem.

But he is in Kenny Jackett's side at a bitter Boundary Park this afternoon.

Pitman is one of two changes to the team which suffered defeat against Gillingham last weekend.

Christian Burgess is omitted in favour of a 4-2-3-1, dropping to the bench along with Sylvain Deslandes.

Instead, Brandon Haunstrup is granted a maiden start in 2018, coming in at left-back, with the system seeing Pitman effectively replacing Burgess in the starting XI.

That means Jack Whatmough forming a central defensive partnership with Matt Clarke, who has relinquished the captaincy to Pitman.

Pompey: McGee, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Haunstrup, Close, Donohoue, Lowe, Ronan, Naismith, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Kennedy, Chaplin, Deslandes, May, Widdrington.