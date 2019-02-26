Have your say

Brett Pitman is back in the first-team frame for tonight's Wembley bid at Bury.

Yet the recalled striker must settle for a place on the bench in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final.

Kenny Jackett has made three changes to the side which drew against Barnsley at the weekend.

Gareth Evans, Oli Hawkins and fit-again Nathan Thompson come into the starting XI against the League Two Shakers.

They replace Omar Bogle (hamstring), Bryn Morris (cup-tied) and Anton Walkes.

Meanwhile, Pitman is included on a bench which again contains Jamal Lowe.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Close, Naylor, Curtis, Evans, Solomon-Otabor, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Pitman, Lowe, Donohue, Vaughan, Haunstrup.