Pitman blasts Pompey’s PA announcer

Peterborough felt the wrath of Brett Pitman – as did Pompey’s PA system announcer.

The Blues striker was in devastating form to inspire Kenny Jackett’s men to a 2-0 success in the final fixture of the season, securing eighth spot.

Yet he was left furious after the Fratton Park announcer wrongly handed his second goal to Jamal Lowe.

On 25 minutes, Lowe drilled a right-footed cross-cum-shot to the far post, which was turned home from close range by Pitman.

However, the goal was credited to Lowe, much to the visible disgust of Pompey’s captain, who made his feelings known to the South stand.

It represented the 25th goal of a magnificent season for the former Bournemouth man – one short of Svetoslav Todorov’s 2002-03 tally.

Yet afterwards he admitted he was left fuming by the PA system announcer’s error.

He said: ‘I have no idea why he didn’t give it me, you’ll have to ask him.

‘The linesman said straight away it wasn’t offside, I don’t know how he (the PA announcer) didn’t see the touch, but it is what it is.

‘I was shouting at the South stand to anybody who would listen, such as the Tannoy man.

‘I thought once he would see it was quite obviously my goal then he would re-announce it, but he didn’t. I’m not sure who the Tannoy man is, I don’t know where he is.

‘It wasn’t the most blatantly obvious that it was my goal – but it was obvious enough to everybody else in the ground.

‘Then I was just expecting him to announce my name and he said number 18 (Lowe) and straight away I wasn’t particularly happy. The ball was going two or three yards wide before I put it in.

‘It’s important because I want to score as many as I can – and I blatantly scored.

‘Scoring goals is my job, that’s what I am in the team to do, so when you do and it doesn’t get given to you then rightly you are not going to be happy.’

Pompey were excellent in the opening 45 minutes, with Pitman at the forefront.

On 13 minutes he headed home Gareth Evans’ corner – then arrived the Lowe controversy.

He added: ‘We could have probably been four or five up at half-time and we have got to take that into next season and try to start as many games as we did on Saturday.

‘I should have scored three, it was disappointing not to, but I’ll take two and we’ll move on and have a good summer and come back next season.

‘It’s pleasing to score 25 goals and hopefully I can replicate it.’

