Brett Pitman has been challenged to come out on top of Pompey’s striker battle.

The Blues’ January recruitment means the skipper now has added competition for a spot in Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up.

Brett Pitman. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey signed Cardiff front man Omar Bogle on loan on Monday, before making a deadline-day swoop for Wigan forward James Vaughan – also on a temporary deal.

Having been behind Oli Hawkins for the majority of the League One promotion push, the two new arrivals mean more bodies are fighting for the right to spearhead the Blues in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Jackett admitted the signings of Bogle and Vaughan will be slightly unnerving for the former AFC Bournemouth hitman.

But the boss believes last season’s 25-goal top scorer will have the confidence to prove he’s the Blues’ best striker.

‘We’ve strengthened our options,’ said Jackett.

‘I know as a player that when a club brings in a player or players in your position that it’s slightly unsettling and unnerving.

‘But that is football. We have young midfield players here and brought in the likes of Bryn Morris and you have to get used to that.

‘That happens in football and you have to make sure you prove you’re the best player in your position.

‘If you want to be at a good club then there will always be other players there.

‘You have to except that. I’m not saying it is necessarily nice but you have to except that, rise to the challenge and make sure you come out on top.

‘Brett will be confident and would want someone with some pace and power around him.

‘For Brett, it’s a challenge because there are other centre-forwards around.

‘Now his job is to make sure he comes out on top.’

The arrivals of Bogle and Vaughan means Jackett is well stocked in attacking options heading into the business end of the season.

Although Pompey boast an almost clean bill of health at present, the manager wanted to ensure his side’s promotion push is not affected if injuries do bite.

He added: ‘Right now we have nearly all our players fit. We want that to transpire into results, pick the right team at the right time and make sure we can settle the side into a rhythm.

‘But, similarly, it’s difficult to plan ahead.

‘When you look to March and April, they will be vital times for us and if we get an injury or two we want to be as strong as we can.

‘We’ve worked very hard this season and don’t want to get to the end for the whole thing to peter out.

‘The purpose of stocking up in January is to give us the best chance, not just against Doncaster but for the rest of the season.’