Pitman dropped as Portsmouth boss rings the changes at Oxford

Have your say

Brett Pitman has paid the price for Pompey’s dismal defeat to Blackpool last weekend.

The Blues captain has been dropped from the starting line-up for today’s trip to Oxford United.

Instead, in the ongoing injury absence of Oli Hawkins, Jamal Lowe has been pressed into the lone striker role.

That has prompted a maiden Pompey league start for David Wheeler on the right as one of three team changes.

There is also a return for Lee Brown at left-back in place of Dion Donohue, fit again following a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Andy Cannon has been handed a first Blues start after impressing during last weekend’s substitute appearance.

He replaces Andre Green in the team, who was recalled by Aston Villa earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, midweek recruit Bryn Morris is on a bench which also includes Pitman and Donohue.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Cannon, Naylor, Wheeler, Evans, Curtis, Lowe.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Dennis, Haunstrup, Donohue, Pitman, Morris.