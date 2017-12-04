Pitman leading potential Pompey returns

Brett Pitman is leading the walking wounded’s bid to return to Pompey action at Charlton.

And Kenny Jackett is hopeful the Blues’ leading scorer at the very minimum will be available for selection.

Pitman was joined by Ben Close, Dion Donohue, Oli Hawkins and Kal Naismith on the sidelines during the Checkatrade Trophy victory over Northampton.

The quintet are regarded as short-term absentees, potentially coming back from injury for Saturday’s trip to the Valley.

However, it is Pitman who Jackett believes is the closest to a return following three games out with a hamstring problem.

And the Blues boss is hoping the five players’ availabilities will become clearer as the week progresses.

Jackett said: ‘We’ll see how the week develops, but we have Pitman, Hawkins, Donohue, Naismith and Close all battling to try to play against Charlton.

‘If they don’t make it we are hopeful for the following weekend.

‘Probably, Brett is ahead of the others, but it depends how the week develops. Hopefully his hamstring is okay, he seemed all right yesterday.

‘Kal has a lot of bruising around his knee and we are still waiting for the swelling to go down. We hope there is no reaction

‘There is no concrete evidence at present, it is not a case of withholding anything. The information is not there right now.

‘It very much depends how they train this week. There’s no point waiting until the end of the week and putting them straight in, that’s not going to be the case.

‘I’m open minded about their availability. A few days between now and the back end of the week makes a big difference and, as usual, players target the big games.’