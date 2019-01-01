Pitman makes way in Portsmouth changes

Have your say

Brett Pitman finds himself on Pompey’s bench once more, despite his goal-scoring return.

The striker netted a penalty in last Saturday’s 5-2 win at Fleetwood, having replaced ankle-injury victim Oli Hawkins.

Brett Pitman has been dropped following Oli Hawkins' return to fitness. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, with Hawkins now fit, Kenny Jackett has opted to drop Pitman for today’s visit of AFC Wimbledon.

That is one of three changes to the team which lined-up at Highbury Stadium.

With left-back Lee Brown sidelined by a hamstring problem, Brandon Haunstrup is given his first league start since the final day of last season.

Elsewhere, Gareth Evans returns to the side in place of Ben Close.

Meanwhile, Dion Donohue comes in for Joe Mason on a bench also containing Pitman and Close.

AFC Wimbledon’s side include former Pompey winger Andy Barcham.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Haunstrup, Naylor, Ben Thompson, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Pitman, Green, Wheeler, Close, Donohue.