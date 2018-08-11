Pitman on Pompey bench for trip to Blackpool

Have your say

Brett Pitman is on the bench for Pompey as Kenny Jackett makes three changes to his starting line-up for the trip to Blackpool.

The Blues skipper has been named among the substitutes as Oli Hawkins gets the nod to partner Ronan Curtis up front.

Pitman, who was Pompey’s 25-goal top scorer last season, was substituted at half-time in the 1-0 victory over Luton last weekend and replaced by Hawkins.

Joining Hawkins in the starting XI is Gareth Evans, who replaces Brandon Haunstrup, who also drops to the bench.

Captaining the side in place of Pitman, Evans comes into the right-wing position, with Jamal Lowe – who scored the winner against the Hatters – moving to the left flank.

Nathan Thompson was been ruled out with a knee injury, with Anton Walkes moving to right-back.

Filing his position in midfield is Ben Close.

New Blues loan signing David Wheeler is named among the substitutes, alongside Danny Rose, who earns a recall.

But there’s no room in the match-day 18 for Conor Chaplin (hip injury).

He’s been replaced on the bench by Louis Dennis.

Dion Donohue is also absent with a groin problem.