Pitman: Pompey still have play-offs chance

Have your say

Brett Pitman believes Pompey have given themselves a chance of making the play-offs.

But the Blues skipper claims it remains a tough ask, despite his brace in today’s 3-0 victory over 10-man Oxford.

The striker, who was joined on the scoresheet by Kal Naismith at Fratton Park, took his goal tally for the season to 19 with his double against the U’s.

The victory - Pompey’s first on home soil in 2018 - took them up to eighth in the League One table and two points behind Peterborough, who sit sixth.

It was also the first time the Blues had recorded back-to-back wins since the turn of the year.

And with Kenny Jackett’s side now gaining some momentum, Pitman admiited the play-offs were still achievable.

Speaking on Sky Sports he said: ‘We’ve given ourselves a chance the past couple of games.

‘We’ll just take each game as it comes.

‘We’ve got two games in three days next week so it will be tough.

‘Obviously, we’ve had a tough time at home, so we’re delighted to get three points today.

‘Until they (Oxford) went down to 10 men and we got the second goal, they were probably on top.

‘But we stuck in there and we defended well in the end.’